Texas fugitive arrested after leading police on chase across Red River

A pursuit that began in Cooke County came to an end near Marietta Monday.
A pursuit that began in Cooke County came to an end near Marietta Monday.(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A pursuit that began in Cooke County came to an end near Marietta Monday.

Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said Alicia Willacey, of Galveston, ran from authorities in Cooke County.

The pursuit came to an end near mile marker 15 on I-35, according to law enforcement.

Sheriffs said Willacey has felony warrants out of Texas, and is now facing eluding charges out of Oklahoma.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while deputies and officers were on scene.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

