Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texas passes sexual conduct bill drag show artists fear will prompt crackdown

Texas would expand what is considered an illegal public performance of sexual conduct, under a...
Texas would expand what is considered an illegal public performance of sexual conduct, under a bill approved late Sunday by state lawmakers that drag artists fear will be used to criminalize their shows.(MGN Online / Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas would expand what is considered an illegal public performance of sexual conduct, under a bill approved late Sunday by state lawmakers that drag artists fear will be used to criminalize their shows.

The bill approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature is part of a broader effort in Texas and other conservative states to crack down on drag shows and limit LGBTQ rights. Texas earlier this month became the largest state to ban gender-affirming care for minors, and lawmakers also approved another measure that would restrict transgender athletes in college sports.

The Texas bill on sexual content in performances was initially meant to bar children from attending drag shows. It was changed to remove specific references to drag shows, but it also broadened the scope of what would be illegal.

The bill would ban real or simulated groping, real or simulated arousal and display of a sex toy, if done in a “prurient” manner in front of a minor or on public property. And it includes a definition of sexual conduct that bars wearing accessories or prosthetics that enhance the female or male form in front of a minor or on public property.

Violators could face up to a year in jail, and businesses hosting performances deemed illegal could be fined $10,000 for each violation.

Some drag performers and LGBTQ activists call the new restrictions too vague and worry they will be unevenly targeted. Supporters of the bill say it’s needed to protect children from seeing sexually explicit content, although some critics worry the vague nature of the potential violations could ensnare suggestive performances at rock concerts, by professional sports cheerleading squads or even behavior in private homes.

The bill now goes to Republican Gov. Abbott, who is expected to sign it into law.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024, earlier this month signed into law new restrictions on drag shows that would allow the state to revoke the food and beverage licenses of businesses that admit children to adult performances.

AP - 2023-05-29T02:11:02.032Z

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Lake Texoma businesses getting a boom in customers during the holiday weekend.
Lake Texoma businesses boom during Memorial Day weekend
The closing of the labor and delivery unit also comes with a potential new owner of WNJ.
Wilson N. Jones CEO speaking on closed labor and delivery unit, new ownership
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022,...
Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
Choctaw couple officially adopt their daughter after a long battle with the tribal court.
Choctaw couple officially adopts daughter after first denied in tribal court

Latest News

Governor Greg Abbott announced an immediate legislative special session Monday night.
Governor Abbott announces immediate special session
A Southmayd man was arrested after allegedly shooting a family member.
Southmayd man arrested after allegedly shooting family member
Image depicting traffic cones
Watch for US 75 traffic switch, Park Avenue closure
At the May board meeting, the Paris Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously...
Paris ISD announces Althea Dixon as superintendent