Watch for US 75 traffic switch, Park Avenue closure

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Another major diversion in the Sherman construction project.

Texas Department of Transportation officials announced Tuesday that a mainlane traffic switch for north- and southbound US 75 in Sherman is set for 7:30 p.m. June 7. Also, east- and westbound lanes of Park Avenue under US 75 will close beginning at 7 a.m. May 31.

According to TxDOT, Northbound US 75 mainlane traffic will shift onto the existing frontage road one-half mile north of South Travis Street and move back to the existing mainlanes at Middleton Street. Southbound US 75 traffic will shift onto the existing frontage road one-half mile north of Park Avenue and move back to the existing mainlanes one-half mile north of South Travis Street.

This traffic switch is necessary for reconstruction of the proposed US 75 mainlanes and bridges at Post Oak Creek, officials said. After the traffic switch is completed, US 75 frontage road traffic will be reduced to a single lane, but US 75 mainlanes will still have two travel lanes. Mainlane and frontage road traffic will be separated by concrete barriers. This traffic configuration will remain in place for approximately six months, officials said.

According to a news release, the Park Avenue closure is necessary to prepare for the US 75 mainlane traffic detour.

While this closure is in effect eastbound Park Avenue traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on South Travis Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to Park Avenue. Westbound Park Avenue traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Center Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to Park Avenue.

With this traffic switch and closure is in effect travelers are advised to watch for road crews on the highway, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

