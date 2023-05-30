World War II veteran requesting 100 cards for his 100th Birthday

BIG SPRINGS, Texas (KXII) - A World War II Veteran turning 100 is asking for 100 Birthday cards to celebrate the milestone.

On Tuesday, Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D. called on the Big Spring community to show support for one of their courageous Veterans, U.S. Army Corporal (CPL) Carl Reid, of Big Springs, according to a news release from the Veterans Land Board.

CPL Reid served in the U.S. Army during World War II, entering into active duty on September 26, 1944, according to a news release. Before the war, he was raised on a farm and became a farmer, growing cotton, corn and maize as well as caring for livestock.

During his time serving our nation, he worked as a supply clerk managing several clerical and stock handling duties, the news release adds. He was also an Army truck operator transporting personnel, supplies, and equipment. CPL Reid received the Good Conduct Medal and the Victory Medal for his service.

To help celebrate this once-in-a-life-time occasion, Texans can send birthday cards to him at the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez TSVH addressed to:

Mr. Carl Reid

Re: 100 for 100

c/o Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home

1809 N. Hwy 87

Big Spring, Texas 79720

