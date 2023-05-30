Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

WWII vet celebrates his 100th birthday in Hugo

Balloons, presents, and a cake for World War II Army Veteran James Hamill.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) -Balloons, presents, and a cake for World War II Army Veteran James Hamill.

We are celebrating his 100th birthday,” said Hamill’s nephew, Floyd Hamill.

And even special wishes from Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, “may your days be filled with abundance of joy, Governor Stitt,” read Donna Trapp, Elmbrook’s Activities and Social Services Director.

Hamill served in the military for four years before being honorably discharged with plenty of stories to tell.

“He did say that he met Hitler, that just gave me chills to think that somebody actually met Hitler, that I know,” Trapp said.

While he never had children, he loved to spend time with all nine of his nieces and nephews, “the family just thinks the world of him, that’s for sure,” Hamill said.

Despite his age, that doesn’t stop him from staying active and lending a helping hand to others, “because that’s what the doctors have told him. If you’ll exercise, you’ll stay healthy and now we’re celebrating his 100th birthday,” Trapp added.

He spends his days at Elmbrook nursing home in Hugo, “Mr. Hamill has been here for 13 years. He’s had several roommates come and go,” Trapp said.

And he loves to make every resident feel at home, “wants to take care of them if they need something to drink. He’s always asking, ‘What do you want to drink? Can I get you something?’” said Trapp.

Hamill’s family said he will take it one day at a time in hopes of being right back here for his 101st birthday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Texoma businesses getting a boom in customers during the holiday weekend.
Lake Texoma businesses boom during Memorial Day weekend
The closing of the labor and delivery unit also comes with a potential new owner of WNJ.
Wilson N. Jones CEO speaking on closed labor and delivery unit, new ownership
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022,...
Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
Choctaw couple officially adopt their daughter after a long battle with the tribal court.
Choctaw couple officially adopts daughter after first denied in tribal court

Latest News

A group of local Texomans is joining together with the United Soccer League to kickstart a...
Professional soccer team coming to Texoma
A group of local Texomans is joining together with the United Soccer League to kickstart a...
Professional Soccer Team coming to Texoma
A Texas Department of Public Safety boat was dedicated at Cooper Lake Tuesday morning to honor...
Texas DPS dedicates tactical marine vessel in honor of fallen Paris Trooper
The closure is part of the ongoing Waterloo Lake sewer line improvement project.
Road closure in Denison