WWII vet celebrates his 100th birthday in Hugo

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) -Balloons, presents, and a cake for World War II Army Veteran James Hamill.

We are celebrating his 100th birthday,” said Hamill’s nephew, Floyd Hamill.

And even special wishes from Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, “may your days be filled with abundance of joy, Governor Stitt,” read Donna Trapp, Elmbrook’s Activities and Social Services Director.

Hamill served in the military for four years before being honorably discharged with plenty of stories to tell.

“He did say that he met Hitler, that just gave me chills to think that somebody actually met Hitler, that I know,” Trapp said.

While he never had children, he loved to spend time with all nine of his nieces and nephews, “the family just thinks the world of him, that’s for sure,” Hamill said.

Despite his age, that doesn’t stop him from staying active and lending a helping hand to others, “because that’s what the doctors have told him. If you’ll exercise, you’ll stay healthy and now we’re celebrating his 100th birthday,” Trapp added.

He spends his days at Elmbrook nursing home in Hugo, “Mr. Hamill has been here for 13 years. He’s had several roommates come and go,” Trapp said.

And he loves to make every resident feel at home, “wants to take care of them if they need something to drink. He’s always asking, ‘What do you want to drink? Can I get you something?’” said Trapp.

Hamill’s family said he will take it one day at a time in hopes of being right back here for his 101st birthday.

