North Texas nonprofit brings portable showers to homeless in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -“Our mission is simple, is to bring hope and help restore human dignity,” said Lance Olinski, Founder of Streetside Showers.

Olinski aims to do that by providing a hot shower and basic hygiene essentials.

“We run our shower service Tuesday to Saturday, so we run two shower trailers every day and we are in ten weekly shower stops in different communities,” Olinski said.

And every Wednesday, Streetside Showers sets up shop at the First Christian Church in Denison.

“Lots of cities are starting to see growth in the homeless community,” Olinski added.

Olinski said ⅓ of the guest they see are homeless by choice, ⅓ are homeless due to mental health issues, and the other ⅓ have jobs and are trying to provide shelter for themselves, but fall short.

“That really helped open my eyes to, hey, i mean we know inflation is up and everything costs a ton right now. Some people can’t, just the basics have gotten out of hand, and they ended up in this situation,” said volunteer Brandon Smith.

When you take a shower, you’re provided with a fresh towel and hygiene essentials, once you’re out of the shower, then you can step over to the streetside closet and pick out a few clothing items.

“They can put some clean clothes back on and that’s what’s really been a nice thing, is they can wear fresh clothes after they take a shower,” Olinski said.

They hope these services can set them up for a better future.

“We found really once they feel clean, then they’re maybe able to take the next step. What are they trying to do? Get a job, maybe mend a relationship, maybe try to get housing because you feel better after a shower,” Olinski added.

They dream that one day, they’re services won’t be needed, but for now with the help of donations they plan to continue to serve the North Texas region.

