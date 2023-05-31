Texoma Local
Sherman Chick-fil-A closed for renovations all summer

“Eat Mor Chikin” is their slogan, but Sherman residents may have a hard time eating at Chick-fil-A this summer while it is closed for renovations.
By Erin Pellet
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT
Franchise owner, Rob Medders said while the timing for the remodel is not ideal, time was limited.

“Based on construction, supply chain issues permits, this was about the only time we had available left in the calendar this year,” Medders said.

Medders said they aim to get customers through the restaurant faster, but without feeling rushed. The renovations to the inside and outside of the building will help them achieve this.

“There will be different seating arrangements, we’re going to have to open up some walls for some additional seating, so it’s going to look very different when people return,” Medders said.

In addition, the kitchen and serving areas will also be updated. As far as the outside of the building, the drive-through will have two full wrap-around lanes as well as awnings with heaters and fans for employees to comfortably serve year-round.

“About 80% of what we’re trying to focus on with the remodel is to make our drive-thru faster and more efficient,” Medders said.

The remodel will take about twelve weeks they, aim to open by September 1. In the meantime, Medders said the Denison location will be open all summer long.

