TX House of Representatives pushes for 17-billion-dollar property tax cut

House Representative Reggie Smith of Sherman says the property tax cut proposal introduced by the house is the way to go.
By Kayla Holt
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “We’re still considering legislation that will deal with a lot of that money, but certainly one of the things that we wanted to do was give the money back to the taxpayers,” House Representative, Reggie Smith said.

Representative Reggie Smith of Sherman said the property tax cut proposal introduced by the house is the way to go.

It would use $12.3 billion in state funds to reduce school property taxes across the state.

“It’s the largest tax cut in American history. It will compress rates over the next two years, and it will mean a significant amount of money off their property tax bill in the next billing cycle,” Smith explained.

It’s a bill Governor Greg Abbott announced he looks forward to signing when it reaches his desk, stating: “it is supported by the most respected tax think tank in the state, as well as more than 30 homeowner, consumer, and business groups across the state.”

However, Lt. Gov Dan Patrick said the house bill doesn’t include expansion of the homestead exemption and in a statement said: “Governor Abbott has finally shown his cards. He chooses to give homeowners 50% less of a tax cut, nearly $700 a year, to give corporations more. This is not what homeowners expected when they voted for him.”

After weeks of going back and forth, the house waits for word from the Senate on the next steps.

“I think if folks listen to the details of it and they’ll see that it’s the most fair and equitable plan out there, and I’m hopeful it passes,” Smith shared.

