Coalgate woman arrested for smuggling men into U.S. at southern border

PRESIDIO, Texas (KXII) - A Coalgate, Oklahoma, woman is charged in federal court after she was caught allegedly smuggling two men into the country at the southern border.

Federal court documents state that Samantha Wood, 34, was stopped in Presidio, Texas by Border Patrol agents.

When they searched her car, they found two men in her trunk.

Documents state Wood allegedly admitted to smuggling the men into the country illegally, saying she was to get breast implants and a tummy tuck in exchange.

Border agents say Wood told them she had already successfully smuggled people in on two other occasions.

