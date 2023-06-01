Texoma Local
Denison man gets 25 years for dealing meth

Ronnie Dean Stokes
Ronnie Dean Stokes(Grayson Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine.

The Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Ronnie Dean Stokes, 62, made a plea agreement on a charge of possession with intent to deliver.

Last summer, Grayson County deputies received a tip that Stokes was dealing meth out of his residence. A search warrant was obtained, and meth and paraphernalia were discovered. Stokes was was interviewed and admitted to selling methamphetamine.

“The defendant has a long criminal history which includes distribution of narcotics. We are hopeful this sentence will bring his criminal activity to a halt,” said Assistant District Attorney Eli Brown, who prosecuted the case.

Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court received the plea and pronounced the sentence.

