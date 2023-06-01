Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Firefighters save kitten trapped underneath SUV

Texas firefighters saved a kitten caught in the undercarriage of an SUV this week.
Texas firefighters saved a kitten caught in the undercarriage of an SUV this week.(Abilene Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (Gray News) - Firefighters in Texas were able to free a kitten that was tapped underneath a vehicle on Thursday.

According to the Abilene Fire Department, a female driver pulled up to one of their stations and asked the firefighters to help remove the kitten that was caught under her Chevrolet Tahoe.

The woman told first responders that she could hear the cat in the car’s undercarriage.

Firefighters said they were able to safely rescue the animal in about 20 minutes.

According to the fire department, the kitten also found a new home with one of the firefighters taking in the cat after the call.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Denison Dam wreck
A group of local Texomans is joining together with the United Soccer League to kickstart a...
Professional soccer team coming to Texoma
The restaurant will be undergoing a remodel to the inside and outside of the building.
Sherman Chick-fil-A closed for renovations all summer
A pursuit that began in Cooke County came to an end near Marietta Monday.
Texas fugitive arrested after leading police on chase across Red River
Governor Greg Abbott announced an immediate legislative special session Monday night.
Governor Abbott announces immediate special session

Latest News

FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of...
Money stored in Venmo and other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns
President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation...
Biden says he got ‘sandbagged’ after he tripped and fell onstage at Air Force graduation
FILE — This March 28, 2017 photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows...
AP obtains records shedding new light on Jeffrey Epstein’s jail suicide and frantic aftermath
Thursday, a crowd gathered at Hawn Park to get a free meal.
Texas Summer Meals Program kickoff party