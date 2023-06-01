Man jailed for manslaughter in fatal Bryan Co. crash

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man is charged with manslaughter after a fatal crash in Mead last week - even though he had the right of way.

Court documents state Dagoberto Cobos, 48, who is in the country on an expired visa, was speeding and driving without a valid license on US-70 last Monday when a car driven by Patsy Brown , 74, of Silo, pulled out in front of him off Leavenworth Trail.

Cobos then crashed into Brown’s car. She later died from her injuries.

Cobos is being held in the Bryan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

