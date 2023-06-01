Motorcyclist killed in Denison Dam wreck

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was killed in a wreck on the Denison Dam Wednesday evening.

According to Oklahoma troopers, Cody Donihoo, 38, was travelling north on SH-91 around 8 p.m. when his motorcycle collided with the back of a northbound minivan, then struck the guardrail.

Donihoo was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one inside the vehicle was injured.

Troopers cited excessive speed at the cause of the collision.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.