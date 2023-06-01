Texoma Local
Motorcyclist killed in Denison Dam wreck

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was killed in a wreck on the Denison Dam Wednesday evening.

According to Oklahoma troopers, Cody Donihoo, 38, was travelling north on SH-91 around 8 p.m. when his motorcycle collided with the back of a northbound minivan, then struck the guardrail.

Donihoo was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one inside the vehicle was injured.

Troopers cited excessive speed at the cause of the collision.

House Representative Reggie Smith of Sherman says the property tax cut proposal introduced by...
TX House of Representatives pushes for 17-billion-dollar property tax cut
The restaurant will be undergoing a remodel to the inside and outside of the building.
Sherman Chick-fil-A closed for renovations all summer
