Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman man gets 20 years for killing kittens, assaulting deputy

Robert Beau Salazar
Robert Beau Salazar(Grayson Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing kittens and assaulting a sheriff’s deputy with a jar of coins.

The Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Robert Beau Salazar, 47, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and assaulting a public servant.

On July 5, 2021, deputies with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a disturbance. According to a witness, Salazar was on his front porch screaming and acting irrational. The deputies attempted to make contact with him when he came out of his house and charged at the deputies with a heavy jar of coins. A deputy tased Salazar, but he was still able to strike the deputy with the coin jar.

Deputies conducted a protective sweep of the defendant’s residence and located a box of newborn kittens, several of which were deceased. The defendant admitted to killing one of the kittens with the same coin jar thrown at the deputy. Deputies also recovered a small amount of methamphetamine from the defendant’s home.

“This is a good example of some of the depraved behavior we associate with methamphetamine use and addiction,” said Assistant District Attorney Eli Brown, who prosecuted the case.

Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court accepted the plea agreement and pronounced sentencing.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of local Texomans is joining together with the United Soccer League to kickstart a...
Professional soccer team coming to Texoma
The restaurant will be undergoing a remodel to the inside and outside of the building.
Sherman Chick-fil-A closed for renovations all summer
Fatal crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Denison Dam wreck
A pursuit that began in Cooke County came to an end near Marietta Monday.
Texas fugitive arrested after leading police on chase across Red River
Governor Greg Abbott announced an immediate legislative special session Monday night.
Governor Abbott announces immediate special session

Latest News

Dagoberto Cobos
Man jailed for manslaughter in fatal Bryan Co. crash
US Border Patrol
Coalgate woman arrested for smuggling men into U.S. at southern border
Ronnie Dean Stokes
Denison man gets 25 years for dealing meth
Fatal crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Denison Dam wreck