Sherman man gets 20 years for killing kittens, assaulting deputy

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing kittens and assaulting a sheriff’s deputy with a jar of coins.

The Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Robert Beau Salazar, 47, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and assaulting a public servant.

On July 5, 2021, deputies with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a disturbance. According to a witness, Salazar was on his front porch screaming and acting irrational. The deputies attempted to make contact with him when he came out of his house and charged at the deputies with a heavy jar of coins. A deputy tased Salazar, but he was still able to strike the deputy with the coin jar.

Deputies conducted a protective sweep of the defendant’s residence and located a box of newborn kittens, several of which were deceased. The defendant admitted to killing one of the kittens with the same coin jar thrown at the deputy. Deputies also recovered a small amount of methamphetamine from the defendant’s home.

“This is a good example of some of the depraved behavior we associate with methamphetamine use and addiction,” said Assistant District Attorney Eli Brown, who prosecuted the case.

Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court accepted the plea agreement and pronounced sentencing.

