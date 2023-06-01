Summer Heat for First Day of June

A few small isolated showers have popped up throughout Thursday to give some parts of Texoma a light sprinkling. Madill seems to be the big beneficiary with .38 inches of rain today. Aside from a few spots, the rest of Texoma has remained dry with some big clouds lingering in the sky. Some areas South of the Red River have seen temperatures rise once again to 90 degrees with the increased sunshine.

The sunshine is going to increase Friday during the day and storms won’t roll in until much later Friday evening. Around midnight Friday, some Oklahoma counties will see some storms moving through the overnight hours. But it’s Saturday afternoon when many scattered thunderstorms will fire up all across Texoma and last into the evening. Sunday will be similar with some showers in the early morning hours and more firing up in the afternoon.

Rain chances start to slowly decrease after the weekend, but expect a few more showers Monday. Then it’s spotty rain chances after that, which is good news as none of them will be severe and Texoma could use some extra rain at the start of June.

Once the rain rolls back in, temperatures will stay around the mid-80s for highs until summer starts to warm things up later next week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

