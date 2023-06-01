Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Summer Heat for First Day of June

Scattered showers and storms return for the weekend
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few small isolated showers have popped up throughout Thursday to give some parts of Texoma a light sprinkling. Madill seems to be the big beneficiary with .38 inches of rain today. Aside from a few spots, the rest of Texoma has remained dry with some big clouds lingering in the sky. Some areas South of the Red River have seen temperatures rise once again to 90 degrees with the increased sunshine.

The sunshine is going to increase Friday during the day and storms won’t roll in until much later Friday evening. Around midnight Friday, some Oklahoma counties will see some storms moving through the overnight hours. But it’s Saturday afternoon when many scattered thunderstorms will fire up all across Texoma and last into the evening. Sunday will be similar with some showers in the early morning hours and more firing up in the afternoon.

Rain chances start to slowly decrease after the weekend, but expect a few more showers Monday. Then it’s spotty rain chances after that, which is good news as none of them will be severe and Texoma could use some extra rain at the start of June.

Once the rain rolls back in, temperatures will stay around the mid-80s for highs until summer starts to warm things up later next week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Denison Dam wreck
A group of local Texomans is joining together with the United Soccer League to kickstart a...
Professional soccer team coming to Texoma
The restaurant will be undergoing a remodel to the inside and outside of the building.
Sherman Chick-fil-A closed for renovations all summer
A pursuit that began in Cooke County came to an end near Marietta Monday.
Texas fugitive arrested after leading police on chase across Red River
Governor Greg Abbott announced an immediate legislative special session Monday night.
Governor Abbott announces immediate special session

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 6/1/2023
Evening Forecast - Wed, May 31
Full Morning Weather 5/31/2023
Evening Forecast - Tues, May 30