Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texas Summer Meals Program kickoff party

Thursday, a crowd gathered at Hawn Park to get a free meal.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas summer meal program is starting off with a bang.

Thursday, a crowd gathered at Hawn Park to get a meal.

This year the focus was on healthy, balanced meals. The program teamed up with local farmers to provide fresh fruits and vegetables.

" I really didn’t expect this many people, so I’m excited about that,” Sherman ISD Food Service Director, Tasha Alcala said.

The park was packed for Sherman ISD’s Summer Meals Program kickoff party.

Every summer, school districts across Texas provide free meals to the community.

Thursday the public was able to get a taste.

” So, not only do we want to make sure that we reach those kids in the summertime that need to have meals provided, but now we’re starting to move into a healthier eating focus,” Alcala explained.

3 out of 4 of kids enrolled in Sherman public schools and nearly 6 out of 10 in Denison public schools are economically disadvantaged, according to the latest statistics from the Texas Education Agency.

In order to cater to more people, the summer meals program is expanding.

“So, there’s eight locations this summer where people can go during the month of June and get a free breakfast and lunch,” Alcala shared.

The food trucks will only be around for the month of June, “but for the month of July, Neblett Elementary School will be open and for providing community meals,” Alcala said.

For more information on where to find a summer meal program site, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Denison Dam wreck
A group of local Texomans is joining together with the United Soccer League to kickstart a...
Professional soccer team coming to Texoma
The restaurant will be undergoing a remodel to the inside and outside of the building.
Sherman Chick-fil-A closed for renovations all summer
A pursuit that began in Cooke County came to an end near Marietta Monday.
Texas fugitive arrested after leading police on chase across Red River
Governor Greg Abbott announced an immediate legislative special session Monday night.
Governor Abbott announces immediate special session

Latest News

Thursday, a crowd gathered at Hawn Park to get a free meal.
Texas Summer Meals Program kickoff party
For 25 years, the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce has put on the Magnolia Festival with the...
Durant’s 25th annual Magnolia Festival kicks off
Dagoberto Cobos
Man jailed for manslaughter in fatal Bryan Co. crash
US Border Patrol
Coalgate woman arrested for smuggling men into U.S. at southern border