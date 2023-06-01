Texas Summer Meals Program kickoff party

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas summer meal program is starting off with a bang.

Thursday, a crowd gathered at Hawn Park to get a meal.

This year the focus was on healthy, balanced meals. The program teamed up with local farmers to provide fresh fruits and vegetables.

" I really didn’t expect this many people, so I’m excited about that,” Sherman ISD Food Service Director, Tasha Alcala said.

The park was packed for Sherman ISD’s Summer Meals Program kickoff party.

Every summer, school districts across Texas provide free meals to the community.

Thursday the public was able to get a taste.

” So, not only do we want to make sure that we reach those kids in the summertime that need to have meals provided, but now we’re starting to move into a healthier eating focus,” Alcala explained.

3 out of 4 of kids enrolled in Sherman public schools and nearly 6 out of 10 in Denison public schools are economically disadvantaged, according to the latest statistics from the Texas Education Agency.

In order to cater to more people, the summer meals program is expanding.

“So, there’s eight locations this summer where people can go during the month of June and get a free breakfast and lunch,” Alcala shared.

The food trucks will only be around for the month of June, “but for the month of July, Neblett Elementary School will be open and for providing community meals,” Alcala said.

