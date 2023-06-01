Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Train carrying hazardous materials derails, causing highway closure in Minnesota

Derailed train cars are seen from the highway in Minnesota. (Chris Orwig via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Minn. (CNN) - Officials say a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Minnesota just south of the Canadian border Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported and no immediate signs of leaks, but the derailment forced a highway closure.

Kittson County’s emergency management director said precautionary measures were being taken in case leaks did happen.

The Canadian Pacific train consisted of 25 cars, including some tank cars carrying an unspecified flammable liquid.

Officials didn’t provide details about how many cars derailed.

Details weren’t immediately available about the cause.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted the site has been contained and experts will survey the area.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of local Texomans is joining together with the United Soccer League to kickstart a...
Professional soccer team coming to Texoma
A pursuit that began in Cooke County came to an end near Marietta Monday.
Texas fugitive arrested after leading police on chase across Red River
The restaurant will be undergoing a remodel to the inside and outside of the building.
Sherman Chick-fil-A closed for renovations all summer
Governor Greg Abbott announced an immediate legislative special session Monday night.
Governor Abbott announces immediate special session
File Graphic
Texas House swiftly passes property tax bill, abruptly adjourns

Latest News

Derailed train cars are seen from the highway in Minnesota. (CHRIS ORWIG)
Video shows train cars derailed near highway in Minnesota
FILE -The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn. The...
US turns up pressure on air bag inflator company that refuses a recall despite deaths, injuries
Fatal crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Denison Dam wreck
Man arrested for stealing a squad car as he awaited trial for allegedly stealing a different...
Police arrest man accused of stealing police car a second time