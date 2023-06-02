Texoma Local
Celina prepares for region finals with Liberty-Eylau

Celina prepares for regional finals
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CELINA, Texas (KXII) - Celina baseball is knocking on the door of yet another state tournament appearance.

The Bobcats have dominated on the diamond all season long. They swept their district. They have gone perfect through the playoffs. Now, they look to get back to the state tournament with a win on Friday.

“We know for a fact we can get there, we’ve done it before and we know we can do it again,” head coach Troy McCartney said. “We just know that we have to come out and stay focused and be who we are. We don’t have to do anything more or anything less, just be who we are and go out and have fun.”

“It’s the regional finals, we know everybody is good,” pitcher Noah Bentley said. “We know everybody is going to be on their A game. But basically for right now it’s just play our game, play us, be us and we’ll go out and give everybody a show.”

“I think we put ourselves in a really good position,” pitcher RJ Ruais said. “(We have) a lot of respect to those guys getting this far. But hopefully this is their last week.”

Celina and Liberty-Eylau will meet up Friday at 7pm at North Lamar High School.

