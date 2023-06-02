Texoma Local
City of Whitesboro celebrating 150 years

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday marks the 150th anniversary for the city of Whitesboro and the city is celebrating in a big way.

Starting Friday evening at 6p.m. at the High School softball fields there will be beard contests, a cornhole competition between the police and fire departments, and followed by the world serious softball game that has been going on since 1915!

Then on Saturday to kick things off, there will be a push-in ceremony at the fire station to celebrate the brand new fire engine, then shorty after, opening ceremonies will be kicking off at Godwin Park with multiple family friendly events that anybody and everybody can take part in.

Things to look forward to: there will be food trucks, bounce houses, a cake walk, free guided history tours in downtown, along with some downtown businesses having sales.

“To think that a small town can thrive and succeed for so long, we are doing great here in town we have great businesses, great people living here and the best part is we’ve been able to maintain that small town feel and that small town values so we are very fortunate to be in our position and we just want to share that with everybody else,” Member of the Planning Committee Jessica Edwards said.

The event is mostly free, people can buy merchandise, coins, history books, and food from the food trucks

The celebration ends at 9p.m. on Saturday with a Texoma first drone show that will have 150 drones to celebrate 150 years.

