Denison woman indicted for manslaughter for partner’s death

A Denison woman has been indicted for manslaughter for the death of her partner on Easter Sunday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison woman has been indicted for manslaughter for the death of her partner on Easter Sunday.

According to a press release from Denison Police, an investigation revealed Brian Olivo was in an argument with his partner, Claudia Ramirez, and during the argument, Olivo was thrown from the vehicle.

Police found his body near the intersection of FM-1417 and FM-691.

News 12 spoke with Ramirez the day after the incident. She claimed Olivo was the victim of a hit and run and said she hoped whoever did it would be found, but police said Ramirez was the one responsible.

She was later arrested in Seguin on manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

