Five-year-old opens lemonade stand to fundraise for injured Sherman Police K-9

Her ultimate goal is to give the four-legged hero a big hug.
Her ultimate goal is to give the four-legged hero a big hug.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Last month, the Sherman Police Department K-9, Jaeger, injured his leg during training resulting in surgery. When five-year-old LynnLeigh Rose Clements found out, she knew she wanted to help.

“We had to figure out how to own the money and give it to the dog,” Clements said.

So she had a special request for her grandpa, Doug Sloan, who also serves as a Sherman Police Officer.

“She came to me one day and said she wanted a lemonade stand and so I built her the lemonade stand,” Sloan said.

The two set up shop and began serving cold cups of pink lemonade to the community. All of the proceeds will be donated to Jaeger at the Sherman Police Department K-9 Pride Fund.

Clements said her goal is to raise a billion dollars, while Sloan said he aims for $500 to $1000. However, she has one more thing in mind before she closes her stand.

“I would like to give him a hug,” Clements said.

She hopes after Jaeger makes a full recovery she’ll be able to meet her furry friend and give him the money she has raised.

“I’m very glad I picked this decision,” Clements said.

The next lemonade stand will be next Friday, from 9 am to 1 pm at 2310 Peggeys Cove Sherman, Texas.

