Hot & Humid Today

A few showers & storms are possible this afternoon & evening.
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
It’s been a hot & humid afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 80′s to the lower 90′s. It no longer looks like any afternoon thunderstorms will affect Texoma, but the weekend is still looking stormy.

A storm complex to our west will eventually move in to Texoma this evening around midnight. It is expected to weaken quite significantly by the time it gets to us, but it should bring us showers & storms for our Saturday early morning. This will leave an unstable environment for the afternoon that will be ideal for another round of Saturday afternoon thunderstorms. Sunday’s storm chances still look good, but where they develop Sunday will depend on where the storms Saturday occur. So stay tuned this weekend for more accurate updates.

Rain chances continue into the first week of June, but become less and less likely each passing day.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

