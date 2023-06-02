Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police find 45 bags containing human remains in Mexico

Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruíz, a Jalisco prosecutor, said they found the human remains inside bags...
Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruíz, a Jalisco prosecutor, said they found the human remains inside bags thrown on a lot with a very steep slope.(FISCALÍA JALISCO via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JALISCO, Mexico (CNN) - A total of 45 bags containing human remains have been discovered in a ravine in a suburb of Guadalajara, Mexico, according to the state prosecutor’s office in Jalisco.

The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office investigating the deaths said it has preliminary information that the body parts “match the physical characteristics” of seven missing call center employees.

The employees were reported missing between May 20 and May 22 in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara in western Mexico.

Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruíz, a Jalisco prosecutor, said they found the human remains inside bags thrown on a lot with a very steep slope.

Forensic experts have yet to determine the number of victims and their identities.

The Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences is working with the families of those missing to determine the identification of the human remains.

The country has been troubled by an epidemic of disappearances, with more than 100,000 Mexicans and migrants still missing.

In March, after four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico, resulting in the deaths of two of them, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador argued that Mexico is a safer country than the United States.

Kidnapping and human trafficking are also not unusual in parts of Mexico, particularly in border areas, and Mexico’s overall homicide rate is among the highest in the world.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in Denison Dam wreck
The restaurant will be undergoing a remodel to the inside and outside of the building.
Sherman Chick-fil-A closed for renovations all summer
Dagoberto Cobos
Man jailed for manslaughter in fatal Bryan Co. crash
Ronnie Dean Stokes
Denison man gets 25 years for dealing meth
Robert Beau Salazar
Sherman man gets 20 years for killing kittens, assaulting deputy

Latest News

FILE - Democratic members of Congress join representatives of the Retail, Wholesale and...
Amazon union organizer in Alabama who testified before Senate committee is terminated
The new Fort Liberty sign is displayed outside the base on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Fort...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
FILE - Payton Washington said she was shot twice in the hip and once in the back after her...
Texas cheerleader says she tries not to think about man who shot her in parking lot
A scuba diver found a live grenade in Lake Murray Thursday.
Scuba diver finds live grenade in Lake Murray