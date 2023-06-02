Scuba diver finds live grenade in Lake Murray

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A scuba diver found a live grenade in Lake Murray Thursday.

Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said the diver found it underwater in the Marietta Landing area of the lake around noon.

Deputies and Chickasaw National Lighthorse Police confirmed the device was a LIVE CS gas grenade.

The Oklahoma Highway patrol bomb squad was called, and dated the device to somewhere around the early 2000s.

According to the sheriffs department, the grenade will be detonated and destroyed at an offsite location at a later date.

Today shortly after noon Deputies received a call from a scuba diver saying he found some type of bomb or smoke grenade... Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Thursday, June 1, 2023

