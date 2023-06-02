Sherman’s Hot Summer Nights returns for its 29th season

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “Back to the Hot Summer Nights” is making its debut.

“It’s something you usually have to purchase a ticket and travel to a venue, and you’re getting to see it right here in your backyard for free,” said Sarah McRae, the tourism and main street manager.

Kicking off the season is opener Victoria Lemons and the Glenn Miller Orchestra.

You might recognize the name Glenn Miller for his hit song “In the Mood.”

“We’re building a little dance floor out front so if anyone wants to get into the swing dancing and enjoy the fun tonight they can go out on the dance floor,” said McRae.

Crews started setting up Thursday morning with fans eager to secure a spot.

“People are already putting their chairs out and that is not unusual,” said McRae.

“I like to be close up close and everything and just so we can have a good seat,” said Vivian McDonald.

McDonald was one of the first to leave a lawn chair, carrying on a tradition with her friends to try to go to as many Hot Summer Nights concerts as possible.

“If you don’t get to travel down to Dallas or wherever they may be it’s nice to see them here locally,” said McDonald.

This summer is the concert series’ 29th year.

Its popularity is something only time-traveling could have predicted.

“It’s something that I went to when I was home and I love that we find these traditions important to carry on because it’s kind of how we keep Sherman, Sherman as we grow so much,” said McRae. “It’s really cool to keep these small-town traditions that we have.”

Hot Summer Nights is every Thursday in June at 7 p.m.

