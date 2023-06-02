Wife of motorcyclist killed in crash on Denison Dam shares his story

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - Cody Donihoo was a dad, grandpa, uncle, brother and friend.

“I can’t put into words to describe him,” said Alicia Donihoo, his wife. “He literally is the best man on the planet.”

He died on Wednesday when his motorcycle collided with the back of a minivan going the same direction on State Highway 91 in Cartwright.

“There’s no brakes from my husbands motorcycle, but there’s brakes from the van,” said Donihoo

After striking the minivan, his bike hit a guardrail.

Troopers said excessive speed was the cause of the collision, but Donihoo said she can’t shake the feeling there’s more to the story.

“He would have jumped off the bike and let the bike go before he ran into it,” said Donihoo. “I don’t think that it was just an accident.”

Donihoo died on the last day of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

“Pay attention to the other drivers, and I just wish other drivers would be a little bit more understanding,” said Donihoo.

Despite immense tragedy for the Donihoo family, they want the best parts of his life to be what he’s remembered by the most.

“He would just tell you that you only live once and live your life to the fullest and be humble,” said Donihoo.

Donihoo’s family said they are working to set up a benefit in his honor.

News 12 will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.