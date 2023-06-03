Bells Koehler High signs with Austin College Baseball

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The Bells Panthers are sending one of their own to the next level, baseball standout Koehler High officially signs with Austin College to continue his career on the diamond.

As Koehler signs with AC, he now makes it a family affair for the ‘Roos next season. Reuniting with his brother Keaton, who appeared in nine games with the ‘Roos last season.

“It’ll be awesome because not only is it close, it’s getting to play with my brother again,” said High. “My parents don’t have to pick and choose who they want to go watch that week and it’s just going to be awesome.”

