Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say

Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A body found in a South Carolina lake has been identified, authorities said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the body was found in Lake Lyman Saturday morning.

Officials said the body was identified as that of 52-year-old Patrick Funderburk.

Officials said they found no signs of foul play and will conduct a forensic exam.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Denison Dam wants to share his story...
Wife of motorcyclist killed in crash on Denison Dam shares his story
Estate sale brings crowd to Ardmore mansion
Estate sale brings crowd to Ardmore mansion
Her ultimate goal is to give the four-legged hero a big hug.
Five-year-old opens lemonade stand to fundraise for injured Sherman Police K-9
A Denison woman has been indicted for manslaughter for the death of her partner on Easter Sunday.
Denison woman indicted for manslaughter for partner’s death
Dagoberto Cobos
Man jailed for manslaughter in fatal Bryan Co. crash

Latest News

A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.
Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says
Her ultimate goal is to give the four-legged hero a big hug.
Five-year-old opens lemonade stand to fundraise for injured Sherman Police K-9
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble
The United States Postal Service released its annual list of states with the most dog bites...
USPS: More than 5,300 mail carriers bitten by dogs in 2022