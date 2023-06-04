Honey Grove looking to give back to one of their own

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - For over 42 years Larry McFarlin, known better as Coach Mac, has served as a leader and guide for young athletes across Texoma but after recently being diagnosed with cancer, Mac’s community is now returning the favor to help pay for his treatments to get him back on the field.

The Honey Grove community came together to hold a fundraiser for Coach Mac at the Warriors indoor facility, as people from all around came to show support with a cornhole tournament, BBQ, crawfish, and a silent auction all set up to help raise money for treatments and hospital bills. Giving coach the fuel he needs to fight back and stay on the field with the Warriors.

“I mean cancer better get back; I mean cancer ain’t got a chance you know? With the impact behind me, there’s no way,” said McFarlin. “With my god and my support, we’re going to deal with this and we’re going to kick it in the butt and we’re going to drop kick it through the goal post of life.”

“Coach Mac has been coaching 42 years in the area,” said Honey Grove Athletic Director Shane Fletcher. “From Bonham all the way down 82 to Paris, Honey Grove, Lone Oak, Howe. So we knew there’d be a big turnout like I said we’re just trying to help him out. His doctor bills are super high right now.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.