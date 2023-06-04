Texoma Local
Sunday Storms Uncertain

First week of June has daily storm chances
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Saturday brought a lot of rainfall to Texoma with many areas getting an inch to two inches of rainfall. Sunday’s rain chances are smaller than Saturday’s, but there is a similar atmospheric set-up that more storms are expected. However, there is more uncertainty for Sunday so there’s also a chance that far fewer people will see rain Sunday.

The rest of the week maintains a level of uncertainty in that scattered storms look to develop every day of the week. Rain chances are low at 20% throughout the week with the best chance of storm formation being in the afternoon. Temperatures will stabilize in the mid-80s throughout the week then slowly warming up to around 90 degrees for next weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

