Authorities investigating train derailment in Marlow
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities are currently investigating the cause of a train derailment that happened in Marlow Sunday afternoon.
There were no injuries or fatalities reported. However, there was extensive damage in the area. The train’s contents have yet to be confirmed but City of Marlow officials say there were no hazardous chemicals involved.
