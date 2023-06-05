Authorities seek trio responsible for allegedly damaging public monument

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Authorities are asking for help identifying three suspects after they allegedly damaged a public monument in Cooke County.

The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Tuesday, May 30 at approximately 4:23 p.m.

The three subject allegedly damaged a public monument on the courthouse grounds.

The department does not specify what public monument was damaged, or the extent of the damage.

Anyone with information can contact Lt. John Goble at:

tips@co.cooke.tx.us

Office: (940) 668-3235

Main: (940) 665-3471

