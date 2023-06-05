Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Boat Explosion at Lake Texoma Leaves Driver Unharmed

a boat driver experiences a close call after his boat explodes at the Catfish Bay Marina gas...
a boat driver experiences a close call after his boat explodes at the Catfish Bay Marina gas dock in Marshall County.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a boat driver experiences a close call after his boat explodes at the Catfish Bay Marina gas dock in Marshall County.

According to troopers, the driver,58-year-old Johnny Wiggins accidentally added gas to the boat’s water tank instead of the fuel tank.

When Wiggins realized the mistake, he added gas to the right tank before the boat exploded.

An attendant at the marina heard the explosion and found the boat had exploded. The attendant then removed the driver from the area and cut the tether to the dock.

Wiggins refused medical treatment and troopers later determined that the cause of the explosion was the ignition of fuel vapor.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Denison Dam wants to share his story...
Wife of motorcyclist killed in crash on Denison Dam shares his story
Estate sale brings crowd to Ardmore mansion
Estate sale brings crowd to Ardmore mansion
Her ultimate goal is to give the four-legged hero a big hug.
Five-year-old opens lemonade stand to fundraise for injured Sherman Police K-9
A Denison woman has been indicted for manslaughter for the death of her partner on Easter Sunday.
Denison woman indicted for manslaughter for partner’s death
Dagoberto Cobos
Man jailed for manslaughter in fatal Bryan Co. crash

Latest News

Her ultimate goal is to give the four-legged hero a big hug.
Five-year-old opens lemonade stand to fundraise for injured Sherman Police K-9
Estate sale brings crowd to Ardmore mansion
Estate sale brings crowd to Ardmore mansion
The family of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Denison Dam wants to share his story...
Wife of motorcyclist killed in crash on Denison Dam shares his story
Her ultimate goal is to give the four-legged hero a big hug.
Five-year-old opens lemonade stand to fundraise for injured Sherman Police K-9