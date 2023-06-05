Boat Explosion at Lake Texoma Leaves Driver Unharmed

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a boat driver experiences a close call after his boat explodes at the Catfish Bay Marina gas dock in Marshall County.

According to troopers, the driver,58-year-old Johnny Wiggins accidentally added gas to the boat’s water tank instead of the fuel tank.

When Wiggins realized the mistake, he added gas to the right tank before the boat exploded.

An attendant at the marina heard the explosion and found the boat had exploded. The attendant then removed the driver from the area and cut the tether to the dock.

Wiggins refused medical treatment and troopers later determined that the cause of the explosion was the ignition of fuel vapor.

