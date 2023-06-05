Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Colbert’s Superintendent retires after 26 years

After 26 years serving as Colbert’s Superintendent, Jarvis Dobbs said farewell.
After 26 years serving as Colbert’s Superintendent, Jarvis Dobbs said farewell.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) -After 26 years serving as Colbert’s Superintendent, Jarvis Dobbs said farewell.

This month is his final month after spending the last 48 years working in education.

News 12 asked Dobbs what he will miss most about being superintendent, he said the people.

“The kids that you known and the contacts you made and the people you got to know. There’s a lot of them that I think I’ve made a difference in and that’s all we need to do,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs will enjoy his retirement by traveling and spending more time with his grandchildren.

Taylor Madlock, assistant superintendent for the last two years will step into the role.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Estate sale brings crowd to Ardmore mansion
Estate sale brings crowd to Ardmore mansion
The family of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Denison Dam wants to share his story...
Wife of motorcyclist killed in crash on Denison Dam shares his story
The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a rural part of...
Utility workers discover body near Atoka, sheriffs say
a boat driver experiences a close call after his boat explodes at the Catfish Bay Marina gas...
Boat explodes at Lake Texoma; driver unharmed
An inmate in the custody of the Grayson County Jail died Monday, according to the sheriffs...
Grayson County Jail inmate found unresponsive, dies

Latest News

The last thing several Sherman neighbors expected to see on their ring cameras Sunday morning...
Multiple Pebblebrook Sherman residents report auto burglaries early Sunday morning
This is a precautionary effort to avoid antibiotic resistance in animals and humans.
Over the counter livestock antibiotics will soon require prescription in Texas
This is a precautionary effort to avoid antibiotic resistance in animals and humans.
Over the counter livestock antibiotics will soon require prescription in Texas
Authorities are asking for help identifying three suspects after they allegedly damaged a...
Trio accused of damaging public monument identified