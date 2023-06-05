Colbert’s Superintendent retires after 26 years

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) -After 26 years serving as Colbert’s Superintendent, Jarvis Dobbs said farewell.

This month is his final month after spending the last 48 years working in education.

News 12 asked Dobbs what he will miss most about being superintendent, he said the people.

“The kids that you known and the contacts you made and the people you got to know. There’s a lot of them that I think I’ve made a difference in and that’s all we need to do,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs will enjoy his retirement by traveling and spending more time with his grandchildren.

Taylor Madlock, assistant superintendent for the last two years will step into the role.

