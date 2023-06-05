Fatal hit-and-run: Delta County Sheriff’s searching for car, driver

DELTA COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a car and driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Monday morning.

Sheriffs said it happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of FM 1532, west of Antioch.

One person was found dead, according to law enforcement.

Sheriffs said the vehicle parts found at the scene showed that the vehicle that struck the victim is a Nissan Altima between the years 2001 and 2005.

The department adds that the car will likely have fresh damage to its driver’s side, front bumper, and/or the driver’s side front fender area.

Anyone with information on the crash, the car or the driver, can contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at (903)395-2146.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.