Grayson County Jail inmate found unresponsive, dies

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An inmate in the custody of the Grayson County Jail died Monday, according to the sheriffs office.

A press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office states, Haywood Riggins, 65, of Denison, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 5:35 a.m.

Riggins appeared to have been having a medical issue, according to the sheriffs office.

The press release states, onsite medical staff and Sherman Fire Rescue performed life saving measures, but Riggins’ died shortly after medical assistance began.

Riggins had been in jail since Friday, June 2.

The Texas Rangers are investigating his death, which is standard procedure when an inmate dies while in custody, according to the press release.

