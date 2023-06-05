Man accused of firing shots in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Bryan County Monday after a brief search.

Kenneth Reese is accused of shooting at someone on Ranchette Road in Mead.

It happened around 1 p.m. According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Reese was arrested a few hours later.

No word on who he shot at, but authorities said no one was injured.

Reese is facing a charge of shooting with intent to kill.

