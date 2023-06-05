Texoma Local
Man accused of firing shots in Bryan County

A man was arrested in Bryan County Monday after a brief search.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Kenneth Reese is accused of shooting at someone on Ranchette Road in Mead.

It happened around 1 p.m. According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Reese was arrested a few hours later.

No word on who he shot at, but authorities said no one was injured.

Reese is facing a charge of shooting with intent to kill.

