Man embezzles funds in Ardmore, faces jail time

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man will spend the next three months in the Carter County jail after pleading guilty to embezzling money from an Ardmore restaurant.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, back in April 2021, Michael Shawn Baxter, 52, was given $60,000 to buy new HVAC equipment for the Sunset Grill, but fraudulently appropriated more than $15,000 of those funds.

Baxter also pled guilty to charges of drug possession, driving under the influence, and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

The court clerk told News 12 that Baxter was sentenced to 90 days confinement in county jail and 10 years probation.

