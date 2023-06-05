Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man embezzles funds in Ardmore, faces jail time

A man will spend the next three months in the Carter County jail after pleading guilty to...
A man will spend the next three months in the Carter County jail after pleading guilty to embezzling money from an Ardmore restaurant.(Carter County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man will spend the next three months in the Carter County jail after pleading guilty to embezzling money from an Ardmore restaurant.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, back in April 2021, Michael Shawn Baxter, 52, was given $60,000 to buy new HVAC equipment for the Sunset Grill, but fraudulently appropriated more than $15,000 of those funds.

Baxter also pled guilty to charges of drug possession, driving under the influence, and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

The court clerk told News 12 that Baxter was sentenced to 90 days confinement in county jail and 10 years probation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Estate sale brings crowd to Ardmore mansion
Estate sale brings crowd to Ardmore mansion
The family of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Denison Dam wants to share his story...
Wife of motorcyclist killed in crash on Denison Dam shares his story
The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a rural part of...
Utility workers discover body near Atoka, sheriffs say
a boat driver experiences a close call after his boat explodes at the Catfish Bay Marina gas...
Boat explodes at Lake Texoma; driver unharmed
An inmate in the custody of the Grayson County Jail died Monday, according to the sheriffs...
Grayson County Jail inmate found unresponsive, dies

Latest News

An inmate in the custody of the Grayson County Jail died Monday, according to the sheriffs...
Grayson County Jail inmate found unresponsive, dies
The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a rural part of...
Utility workers discover body near Atoka, sheriffs say
Marlow city officials said there were no injuries or fatalities reported.
Authorities investigating Marlow train derailment
a boat driver experiences a close call after his boat explodes at the Catfish Bay Marina gas...
Boat explodes at Lake Texoma; driver unharmed