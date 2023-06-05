Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Multiple Pebblebrook Sherman residents report auto burglaries early Sunday morning

The last thing multiple Sherman neighbors expected to see on their ring cameras Sunday morning was several suspects burglarizing their vehicles.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The last thing Hunter Sloan expected to see on his ring camera Sunday morning was several suspects looking into his car at 2:45 am.

“Very shocked,” said Sloan. “Very surprised. Kind of at a random day, they picked to do it.”

Sloan said he was almost certain he locked his car the night before, but the burglars still got in.

“I think they either picked ‘cause it doesn’t have magnetic locks or whatnot,” said Sloan. “Turns to find out, I open the door, all my glove box and my glove department were opened. Everything was spread out.”

Sloan kept a few items of value inside his car.

“I had chargers, I had speakers,” said Sloan. “I had anything and everything in there. They didn’t take it.”

Instead, they took something unexpected.

“From the looks of it, they took some cassette tapes,” said Sloan.

Several others in Sherman’s Pebblebrook neighborhood said the same thing happened to them between two and three am Sunday morning.

One neighbor said the suspects got away with her wallet, and another said they got lucky and nothing went missing.

“If anything remember to not leave your keys in your car, to also lock your doors, and if you have any valuables to either keep them locked up or keep them where no one can find them,” said Sloan.

News 12 reached out to Sherman police.

Officers said they did not have any additional information available right now.

This is a continuing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Estate sale brings crowd to Ardmore mansion
Estate sale brings crowd to Ardmore mansion
The family of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Denison Dam wants to share his story...
Wife of motorcyclist killed in crash on Denison Dam shares his story
The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a rural part of...
Utility workers discover body near Atoka, sheriffs say
a boat driver experiences a close call after his boat explodes at the Catfish Bay Marina gas...
Boat explodes at Lake Texoma; driver unharmed
An inmate in the custody of the Grayson County Jail died Monday, according to the sheriffs...
Grayson County Jail inmate found unresponsive, dies

Latest News

This is a precautionary effort to avoid antibiotic resistance in animals and humans.
Over the counter livestock antibiotics will soon require prescription in Texas
This is a precautionary effort to avoid antibiotic resistance in animals and humans.
Over the counter livestock antibiotics will soon require prescription in Texas
After 26 years serving as Colbert’s Superintendent, Jarvis Dobbs said farewell.
Colbert’s Superintendent retires after 26 years
Authorities are asking for help identifying three suspects after they allegedly damaged a...
Trio accused of damaging public monument identified