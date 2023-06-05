Multiple Pebblebrook Sherman residents report auto burglaries early Sunday morning

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The last thing Hunter Sloan expected to see on his ring camera Sunday morning was several suspects looking into his car at 2:45 am.

“Very shocked,” said Sloan. “Very surprised. Kind of at a random day, they picked to do it.”

Sloan said he was almost certain he locked his car the night before, but the burglars still got in.

“I think they either picked ‘cause it doesn’t have magnetic locks or whatnot,” said Sloan. “Turns to find out, I open the door, all my glove box and my glove department were opened. Everything was spread out.”

Sloan kept a few items of value inside his car.

“I had chargers, I had speakers,” said Sloan. “I had anything and everything in there. They didn’t take it.”

Instead, they took something unexpected.

“From the looks of it, they took some cassette tapes,” said Sloan.

Several others in Sherman’s Pebblebrook neighborhood said the same thing happened to them between two and three am Sunday morning.

One neighbor said the suspects got away with her wallet, and another said they got lucky and nothing went missing.

“If anything remember to not leave your keys in your car, to also lock your doors, and if you have any valuables to either keep them locked up or keep them where no one can find them,” said Sloan.

News 12 reached out to Sherman police.

Officers said they did not have any additional information available right now.

This is a continuing story. Check back here for updates.

