Power crew finds a dead man in Atoka

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) -A power crew in Atoka County was servicing the area after a power outage early this morning, while out in the rural area, They found a body of a man.

Atoka County Sheriff Tony Head said around 4:30 a.m., the power went out in the area of West McGee Creek Road, just southeast of Lane.

Less than four hours later, a power crew arrived to make necessary repairs, and that’s when they found a deceased man.

“He had been deceased for a few hours,” Sheriff Head said.

Atoka County Sheriff Tony Head said the man was found in tall grass about 40 yards from the road

“Looking for the outage point, they run across a body that was in an area where they was working,” Head said.

The area is rural and the sheriff said power outages are out of the norm.

They don’t know yet what caused Monday morning’s outage or if there’s any connection between the outage and the remains found.

“He was in a general area where the electricity naturally was cut off,” Head added.

Head said the cause of the power outage and the cause of death are all under investigation.

“Got the tribal investigators that was there as well, along with OSBI,” said Head.

His remains have been to sent the Oklahoma City Medical Examiners.

“We’re not ruling out anything. Nothing really appears to be suspicious at this time,” Head said.

The sheriff told News 12, they believe they know the man’s identity but are waiting till the next of kin has been notified.

