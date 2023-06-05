Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Power crew finds a dead man in Atoka

“He had been deceased for a few hours,” Sheriff Head said.
“He had been deceased for a few hours,” Sheriff Head said.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) -A power crew in Atoka County was servicing the area after a power outage early this morning, while out in the rural area, They found a body of a man.

Atoka County Sheriff Tony Head said around 4:30 a.m., the power went out in the area of West McGee Creek Road, just southeast of Lane.

Less than four hours later, a power crew arrived to make necessary repairs, and that’s when they found a deceased man.

“He had been deceased for a few hours,” Sheriff Head said.

Atoka County Sheriff Tony Head said the man was found in tall grass about 40 yards from the road

“Looking for the outage point, they run across a body that was in an area where they was working,” Head said.

The area is rural and the sheriff said power outages are out of the norm.

They don’t know yet what caused Monday morning’s outage or if there’s any connection between the outage and the remains found.

“He was in a general area where the electricity naturally was cut off,” Head added.

Head said the cause of the power outage and the cause of death are all under investigation.

“Got the tribal investigators that was there as well, along with OSBI,” said Head.

His remains have been to sent the Oklahoma City Medical Examiners.

“We’re not ruling out anything. Nothing really appears to be suspicious at this time,” Head said.

The sheriff told News 12, they believe they know the man’s identity but are waiting till the next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Estate sale brings crowd to Ardmore mansion
Estate sale brings crowd to Ardmore mansion
The family of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Denison Dam wants to share his story...
Wife of motorcyclist killed in crash on Denison Dam shares his story
The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a rural part of...
Utility workers discover body near Atoka, sheriffs say
a boat driver experiences a close call after his boat explodes at the Catfish Bay Marina gas...
Boat explodes at Lake Texoma; driver unharmed
An inmate in the custody of the Grayson County Jail died Monday, according to the sheriffs...
Grayson County Jail inmate found unresponsive, dies

Latest News

The last thing several Sherman neighbors expected to see on their ring cameras Sunday morning...
Multiple Pebblebrook Sherman residents report auto burglaries early Sunday morning
This is a precautionary effort to avoid antibiotic resistance in animals and humans.
Over the counter livestock antibiotics will soon require prescription in Texas
This is a precautionary effort to avoid antibiotic resistance in animals and humans.
Over the counter livestock antibiotics will soon require prescription in Texas
After 26 years serving as Colbert’s Superintendent, Jarvis Dobbs said farewell.
Colbert’s Superintendent retires after 26 years
Authorities are asking for help identifying three suspects after they allegedly damaged a...
Trio accused of damaging public monument identified