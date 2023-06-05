Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman Public Library hosting weekly kid-friendly activities

Monday's event was a "zoofari" petting zoo.
Monday's event was a "zoofari" petting zoo.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Sherman Public Library is hosting weekly, kid-friendly activities all summer long. While it is called “Monday Madness”, the program can help you entertain your kids so you do not go mad.

Youth Librarian, Cassie Wickline, said the events are taking place each Monday. The library will be partnering with different local groups to introduce kids to new things, starting with a “zoofari” petting zoo.

“They get to have new experiences all summer with us,” Wickline said, “Anything from just reading and finding out new information to actually getting up close and personal with exotic animals.”

The kids were able to learn more about animals they do not normally see including a ball python, a wallaby and a fennec fox.

More information on upcoming “Monday Madness” events can be found on the library’s website.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Estate sale brings crowd to Ardmore mansion
Estate sale brings crowd to Ardmore mansion
The family of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Denison Dam wants to share his story...
Wife of motorcyclist killed in crash on Denison Dam shares his story
The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a rural part of...
Utility workers discover body near Atoka, sheriffs say
a boat driver experiences a close call after his boat explodes at the Catfish Bay Marina gas...
Boat explodes at Lake Texoma; driver unharmed
An inmate in the custody of the Grayson County Jail died Monday, according to the sheriffs...
Grayson County Jail inmate found unresponsive, dies

Latest News

The last thing several Sherman neighbors expected to see on their ring cameras Sunday morning...
Multiple Pebblebrook Sherman residents report auto burglaries early Sunday morning
This is a precautionary effort to avoid antibiotic resistance in animals and humans.
Over the counter livestock antibiotics will soon require prescription in Texas
This is a precautionary effort to avoid antibiotic resistance in animals and humans.
Over the counter livestock antibiotics will soon require prescription in Texas
After 26 years serving as Colbert’s Superintendent, Jarvis Dobbs said farewell.
Colbert’s Superintendent retires after 26 years
Authorities are asking for help identifying three suspects after they allegedly damaged a...
Trio accused of damaging public monument identified