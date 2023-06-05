Sherman Public Library hosting weekly kid-friendly activities

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Sherman Public Library is hosting weekly, kid-friendly activities all summer long. While it is called “Monday Madness”, the program can help you entertain your kids so you do not go mad.

Youth Librarian, Cassie Wickline, said the events are taking place each Monday. The library will be partnering with different local groups to introduce kids to new things, starting with a “zoofari” petting zoo.

“They get to have new experiences all summer with us,” Wickline said, “Anything from just reading and finding out new information to actually getting up close and personal with exotic animals.”

The kids were able to learn more about animals they do not normally see including a ball python, a wallaby and a fennec fox.

More information on upcoming “Monday Madness” events can be found on the library’s website.

