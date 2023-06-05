Utility workers discover body near Atoka, sheriffs say

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a rural part of the county Monday.

Sheriff Tony Head said a power crew was on McGee Creek Road around 8 a.m. working to restore electricity after an outage, and that’s when they came across the body of a man.

Head said they are waiting for a medical examiner to arrive at the scene.

So far, no names, cause of death have been released, or whether the death is related to the power outage.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.