Afternoon Storms Return Tuesday

Storm chances die out Wed-Thu, but the weekend may bring a different deal from the skies
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Overnight, expect partly cloudy and a low in the mid 60s, nearly calm winds. Tuesday sees a repeat of widely scattered daytime thunderstorms, light winds, and highs in the mid to upper 80s, but we’re talking a rain chance at any one location of 20%.

Rain chances dwindle to around 10% for mid-week but the weekend outlook is a bit more uncertain. At least two weak upper waves are expected to track through Texoma skies Sat-Sun, both models show scattered thunderstorms on Saturday, a cold front passes early Sunday so it looks like overall rain prospects for Sunday will be primarily before noon. A relatively dry air mass (for June) moves in behind the front for next Monday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

