Boil water order issued for City of Whitewright

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A boil water order was issued for the City of Whitewright Tuesday.

According to the city, the boil order notice was due to a water distribution system pressure.

All customers need to boil their water prior to consumption, washing hands/ face, and brushing teeth.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking or human consumption purposes.

Tips on what to do during a boil water order can be found here.

Boil Water Notice, June 6, 2023. We will post when the order is rescinded. Posted by City of Whitewright on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

