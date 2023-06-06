Boil water order issued for Rock Creek Resort

GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A boil order was issued for the Rock Creek Resort area of Grayson County Tuesday.

According to Texas Water Utilities, the boil order is due to an outage caused by planned maintenance.

All customers are asked to boil their water prior to consumption beginning June 6.

Service disruption will run through June 7, according to a news release. Public water system officials will notify customers when the water is safe to consume again.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the Boil Water Notice section of swwc.com.

