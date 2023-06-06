Choctaw Nation announces Labor Day Festival entertainment

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The 2023 Choctaw Labor Day Festival concert lineup will feature some of the biggest names in classic country and gospel.

This year’s festival runs Sept. 1-3 on the Historic Choctaw Capitol Grounds at Tvshka Homma.

GRAMMY winner Diamond Rio will headline the festival Sept. 2, along with platinum recording artist Neal McCoy opening the show, according to a news release.

On Sept. 3, Dove Award’s New Artist of the Year Zach Williams will take the stage. Returning to the Labor Day festival is GRAMMY Award-winning Christian artist Jason Crabb. Also, performing that evening will be the Mark Trammel Quartet and the Kingsmen Quartet.

According to the news release, Diamond Rio became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band’s first nine albums have sold more than 10 million copies with hits like “One More Day” and “How Your Love Makes Me Feel.” A 10th album, “I Made It” has just been released, as Diamond Rio celebrates its 30th anniversary.Neal McCoy has 10 studio albums to his credit. His platinum-certified album “No Doubt About It” produced back-to-back number one singles on the country charts, “No Doubt About It” and “Wink.”

Rocker-turned-Christian artist Zach Williams’s single “There Was Jesus” included a duet with Dolly Parton, and his song “Up There, Down Here” was covered by a contestant on Season 21 of “American Idol.”

According to the news release, in addition to winning a GRAMMY, Christian artist Jason Crabb has been named Gospel Music Association’s Male Vocalist of the Year, along with receiving Song of the Year.

Admission is free and open to the public, according to the news release. Performances will be in the outdoor amphitheater. Lawn chairs are welcome Festival schedules will continually update. For information, visit laborday.choctawnation.com.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.