Collinsville using offense and off-field chemistry to push them toward State Tournament

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - History has been made for the Pirates. For the first time since 1999, Collinsville baseball has punched their ticket back to the state tournament this year. Fighting back time and time again this season. With comeback performances in both the regional semifinal and championship rounds, fueling a run on the diamond that Collinsville fans haven’t seen in quite some time.

“Especially after that first game, we felt like we were right there,” said Collinsville assistant coach Chris Smith. “We felt like we gave away that first game and we understand that, you know, by the second and third game we knew we were only going to beat ourselves. We had a lot of confidence in Logan, a lot of confidence in Rylan. We wanted to be there since the very beginning, we talked about it day one and now it’s finally here and we’re going to go try and finish it off.”

To get to this point, Collinsville has drowned their opponents in offense all season long, carrying that over into the playoffs. With the Pirates scoring more than five runs in eight out of eleven games this post-season.

“I really think it comes down to our approach at the plate,” said Collinsville Center Fielder Reed Patterson. “I mean recognizing what situation we’re in, whether we have runners on, how many outs. Just normal stuff like that and just really thinking and working towards what we need to do with the situation we have at hand.”

“I feel like right now with me, Rylan, Garrett, and Collin and all of those guys on the mound, if we can score eight or more runs I think there’s nobody, I don’t think we can be beat but that’s what we preach every day,” said Collinsville Shortstop Logan Jenkins. ”Pass to the next guy, let him be productive and try to get eight or more runs and I think that’s what we’ve done all year.”

But it’s more than just the bats that have kept this Collinsville team rolling. It’s the unbreakable bond and chemistry these players have been building for years off the field that has pushed them over the top.

“I mean this is truly a family,” said Collinsville Third Baseman Cash Morgan. “Ever since coach Jenkins and Logan came here, the family has really grown and as we won more ballgames it just brings us closer and closer together. We’ve been solid ever since he first came here.”

“I really think it just plays into the family aspect of it,” said Patterson. “Because there’s some guys in the dugout who don’t necessarily play every day but I mean they know their job and it’s just to bring energy and when we’re hitting and everyone’s in the dugout it’s a party. "

So, with that, the Pirates will now set sail for Round Rock, plunging their way into Dell Diamond for a battle with Harleton in the 2A semifinals this Wednesday. With hopes of achieving eternal glory by bringing home a state championship trophy.

