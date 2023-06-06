Texoma Local
Colton’s Run and Bryan County EMS join forces for CPR and AED certification training

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A non-profit organization, Colton’s Run, is partnering with Bryan County EMS to offer a CPR and AED certification training course.

The training course will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant on Thursday, June 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Participants will have the chance to learn essential CPR techniques and gain certification in Automated External Defibrillator (AED) usage, enhancing their ability to respond effectively in emergency situations.

Colton’s Run will be covering the cost of the certification cards, according to a social media post.

According to the organization, space is limited - to RSVP you can email Dena at dsherrill@reiok.org.

