Here’s what your Texas lawmakers have done to address gun violence since Allen’s mass shooting

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tuesday marked exactly one month since a gunman killed eight and injured seven others at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Since then, Texas wrapped up it’s 2023 legislative session and entered into a special session.

News 12 reached out to the legislators representing north Texas to ask how they’re addressing gun violence issues.

“It’s always a tragedy when someone’s life is taken,” said Rep. Pat Fallon, TX-04. “It really hit home when it happened in Allen.”

News 12 sat down with Congressman Pat Fallon on May 11th to hear how he’s addressing gun violence issues.

“When I was in the Texas Senate, we passed legislation that put 100 million dollars into a mental health consortium,” said Fallon. “This was geared to school safety.”

In the last ten months, he said he’s met with school districts, police and fire departments to make schools safer too.

He also said he’s pro keeping firearms out the hands of people convicted of felonies and focusing more attention on mental health.

“I think 100 percent we need to address mental health in some more creative ways,” said Fallon.

Here’s his response when News 12 asked him if he had any active pieces of legislation:

Reporter: “Are there any bills right now that we should look at that you have authored, co-sponsored or sponsored at all dealing with firearms or mental health?”

Fallon: “No. Not that I can think off of the top of my head.”

On the other hand, he said he’s not opposed to ideas.

“I’m all ears to hear any solutions, and we’re very eager to address it and, again, a substantive way that can make a difference,” said Fallon.

In Texas, the state recently passed legislation requiring background checks to include if a potential gun purchaser received in-patient mental health treatment as a minor.

It received unanimous support in the Senate.

The bill passed the House, but not without some opposition, including from Representative Reggie Smith, who voted against it.

Many Texans also had their eyes on a bill that would have raised the legal age to purchase semi-automatic firearms from 18 to 21.

But it missed a deadline, and lawmakers never voted on it.

The state also passed a bill that would prevent the purchase of guns and ammo from being tracked by credit card companies and banks.

