KXII All American Blood Drives are back

News 12 has teamed up with blood banks on both sides of the Red River to promote upcoming local...
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(KXII) - It’s time for the annual KXII All-American Blood Drives.

Starting Tuesday, June 20 through July 6, the Oklahoma Blood Institute and Texoma Regional Blood Center are hosting drives throughout Texoma.

Your donation helps our local hospitals’ shelves stay stocked for when it matters most. It could be you or a loved one whose life your donation could help save.

KXII All American Blood Drives location/ time/ dates can be found below:

  • Wynnewood- June 20 from 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the BloodMobile at Simmons Bank Wynnewood
  • Idabel- June 20 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the McCurtain Memorial Hospital
  • Durant- June 21 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds library - Black Box Theater
  • Ardmore- June 23 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Shops at Ardmore, space next to Hibbett’s Sports
  • Sherman- June 30 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Texoma Regional Blood Center on Texoma Pkwy
  • Pauls Valley- June 24 from 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Blood Mobile at Tios Mexican Restaurant
  • Hugo- June 28 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Jay Hodge Dodge
  • Atoka- June 29 from 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Stuteville Ford
  • Ada- June 30 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Agriplex
  • Sulphur- July 3 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in the Don Braden Conference Center
  • Tishomingo- July 6 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Tishomingo in the Family Life Cener
  • Kingston- July 6 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the BloodMobile At First United Bank- Kingston

Oklahoma donors will receive a special addition All American T-Shirt, folding chair, and have a choice between a choice of a tickets to the:

  • OKC Science Museum
  • Frontier City in OKC
  • Hurricane Harbor

