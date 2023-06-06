KXII All American Blood Drives are back

(KXII) - It’s time for the annual KXII All-American Blood Drives.

Starting Tuesday, June 20 through July 6, the Oklahoma Blood Institute and Texoma Regional Blood Center are hosting drives throughout Texoma.

Your donation helps our local hospitals’ shelves stay stocked for when it matters most. It could be you or a loved one whose life your donation could help save.

KXII All American Blood Drives location/ time/ dates can be found below:

Wynnewood - June 20 from 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the BloodMobile at Simmons Bank Wynnewood

Idabel - June 20 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the McCurtain Memorial Hospital

Durant - June 21 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds library - Black Box Theater

Ardmore - June 23 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Shops at Ardmore, space next to Hibbett’s Sports

Sherman - June 30 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Texoma Regional Blood Center on Texoma Pkwy

Pauls Valley - June 24 from 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Blood Mobile at Tios Mexican Restaurant

Hugo - June 28 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Jay Hodge Dodge

Atoka - June 29 from 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Stuteville Ford

Ada - June 30 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Agriplex

Sulphur - July 3 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in the Don Braden Conference Center

Tishomingo - July 6 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Tishomingo in the Family Life Cener

Kingston- July 6 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the BloodMobile At First United Bank- Kingston

Oklahoma donors will receive a special addition All American T-Shirt, folding chair, and have a choice between a choice of a tickets to the:

OKC Science Museum

Frontier City in OKC

Hurricane Harbor

